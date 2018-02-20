Pastor Arrested After Robbing Sunday School Teacher

Pastor Anthony Morris, his wife and daughter of the St. Paul’s AME church have all been arrested. NY Post reports that the family robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church. They all have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Follow @TheRSMS

The Sunday school teacher, 39-year-old, Nickema Turner was in her class teaching when suddenly her hair was being pulled. Zelda Morris, the pastors wife punched her in the face and threw her down to the floor. She then grabbed Turner’s purse and took items from it. Pastor Anthony allegedly held a gun to her while the altercation took place. We will keep you updated on this story.

RELATED: Trump-Worshiping, Colored Contacts Wearing Pastor Is Running For Office

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Calls To Defend Crooked Church Pastor [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack’s Pastor Goes On Rant & Rebukes Trump’s Mama [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: