Headkrack’s Pastor Goes On Rant & Rebukes Trump’s Mama [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley took a visit to Headkrack‘s church and the sermon the pastor gave happened to be about Trump that Sunday. Incensed about Trump’s infamous comments about Haiti and the various countries of Africa, the pastor gave the president the full-on church cussing treatment that he deserved. Click on the audio player to hear his hilarious and on-point rebuttal in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
