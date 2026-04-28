Source: Chris Polk/VMN18 / Getty 15 Black Actors Who Have Played Superheroes and When They Did It Superheroes have always been larger than life, but over the years, Black actors have stepped into these iconic roles and redefined what heroism looks like on screen. From groundbreaking firsts to box office dominance, these performances have shaped the culture in major ways. RELATED: 20 Fun Facts About Superheroes You Didn’t Know RELATED: HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’ RELATED: ‘Black Panther 3’ Will Be Ryan Coogler’s Next Project

Here are 15 Black actors who brought superheroes to life, along with when and who they played.

1. Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther Years Active: 2016 to 2019 Chadwick Boseman debuted as T’Challa in Captain America Civil War in 2016 and went on to lead Black Panther in 2018. His portrayal became a cultural moment that went far beyond film.

2. Michael B. Jordan as Human Torch Year: 2015 Jordan played Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four. While the film had mixed reviews, his casting marked a modern shift in superhero representation.

3. Halle Berry as Storm Years Active: 2000 to 2014 Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Berry’s Storm was one of the earliest and most recognizable Black female superheroes in film history, appearing across multiple X Men movies.

4. Wesley Snipes as Blade Years Active: 1998 to 2004 Before the MCU was even a thing, Wesley Snipes helped kick off the modern superhero era with Blade, proving Black-led superhero films could succeed.

5. Anthony Mackie as Falcon / Captain America Years Active: 2014 to present Mackie started as Falcon and officially became Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in 2021, marking a major shift in the MCU.

6. Letitia Wright as Shuri Years Active: 2018 to present Wright’s Shuri became a fan favorite instantly and stepped into the Black Panther role in Wakanda Forever in 2022.

7. Idris Elba as Heimdall Years Active: 2011 to 2019 Elba played the all seeing guardian of Asgard in the Thor series, bringing a powerful presence to the MCU.

8. Zoe Saldana as Gamora Years Active: 2014 to 2023 As part of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Saldana portrayed one of the most skilled warriors in the Marvel universe.

9. Will Smith as Hancock Year: 2008

Smith played a flawed, unconventional superhero in Hancock, giving audiences a different take on what a hero looks like.

10. Jamie Foxx as Electro Years Active: 2014 and 2021 Foxx brought energy to Electro in The Amazing Spider Man 2 and returned in No Way Home.

11. Donald Glover as Miles Morales Year: 2015 Glover voiced Miles Morales in the animated Ultimate Spider Man series and helped push the character into mainstream spotlight.

12. Halle Berry as Catwoman Year: 2024 Halle Berry took on the role of Catwoman in the 2004 standalone film, becoming one of the few Black women to lead a superhero movie at the time. While the film received mixed reactions, her casting was still a notable moment in superhero film history and added to her legacy after already playing Stor in the X Men franchise.

13. Mahershala Ali as Blade Year: Upcoming Ali is set to take over as Blade in Marvel’s reboot, continuing the legacy that Wesley Snipes started.

14. Aldis Hodge as Hawkman Year: 2022 Hodge played Hawkman in Black Adam, bringing a commanding presence to the Justice Society.