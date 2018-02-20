Fergie‘s rendition of The National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend has everyone talking, including Mariah Carey.
No one really knows what to make of what Fergie did to The National Anthem. Her version was slow, a little jazzy, and entirely perplexing.
Having been through her own notable performance flubs, Mariah passively suggested that Fergie ignore her critics.
When TMZ.com asked what advice she had for Fergie, who is facing an onslaught of hate for performance, Mariah simply said, “Darling, nobody needs to listen to that.”
Is there really any better advice on this matter? Probably not.
The Latest:
- Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman
- Mariah Carey Has A Message For Fergie
- Marvel Studio Head Is Already Thinking About “Black Panther” Sequel
- Viola Davis On Being Called The Black Meryl Streep: “Then Pay Me What I’m Worth!” [VIDEO]
- Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For Her Rendition Of The National Anthem [VIDEO]
- Ben Carson Reportedly Has A “Positive Influence” On Trump And We Can’t Find Receipts
- What Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Know About Her Husband John Legend [VIDEO]
- Doctors Amputated Woman’s Hands And Feet After Gruesome Surgical Mistake
- Trump Takes Aim At Oprah
- Did Jill Scott Have Too Much To Drink? [VIDEO]
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
1. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 20 of 20
RELATED STORIES:
Fergie Enlists Ciara, Kim K, And Chrissy Teigen For Hot Moms’ Music Video
Mariah Carey Snags Millions In Court Settlement With Ex-Fiance James Packer
Say WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment