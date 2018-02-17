Entertainment News
Internet Trolls Pretending To Be Assaulted At “Black Panther” Screenings

Black Panther” just came out in theaters and there is already trouble being caused by internet trolls. A number of people on social media are pretending that they were beaten up or harassed by “black thugs” during the movie. Ebony reports that some are posting pictures on social media with fake injuries.

One user even used a photo of ex-wife of former White House staffer Rob Porter after he allegedly abused her. Several of the accounts of the trolls have been suspended. Many people that support this movie believe that they are just trying to take away the great moment of the film. Try again internet trolls!

