Blake Griffin’s Baby Mama Blasts His Relationship With Kendall Jenner [EXCLUSIVE]

Blake Griffin is being sued by his ex-fiancee and mother of his two children. The lawsuit claims that he dumped her a week before their wedding because she wouldn’t sign a prenup. She claims she quit her job to raise their children and allow him to focus on his basketball career.

But just before the wedding, he quit on her- and then started dating Kendall Jenner! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

