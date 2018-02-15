Corey Holcomb chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in recognition of National Side Chick Day. Corey congratulates all the side chicks for making it through Valentine’s Day. He explains why he doesn’t think it’s in good taste for men to buy their side-chicks flowers today.
Corey also explains why he’s not in support of the movement to change the day from the 15th to the 13th. He also shares how he spent his Valentine’s Day with his wife, and why he kept his other phone off the whole time. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Corey Holcomb On How Aries Spears Interfered With His 5150 Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Corey Holcomb On Making The Decision To Leave “Wild N’ Out” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Da Brat & Corey Holcomb Bond Over Growing Up Having To Fight A Lot In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Football Coach Being Labeled A Hero After Shielding Students From Gunfire
- Corey Holcomb On Why It’s An Insult To Bring Flowers To Side Chicks [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Steve Harvey Will Not Face Ex-Wife In Court Over $60 Million “Torture” Lawsuit
- Dr. Alduan Tartt Explains How The Education System Should Help Prevent School Shootings [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Tara Wallace On Receiving Nudes From Strangers Every Morning [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Melissa McCarthy To Star With Tiffany Haddish In The Film “The Kitchen”
- How Michael Blackson Ended Up Tied Up On Tyrese’s Couch In Fake Hostage Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Comedy “Twenties”
- Single Dad Who Walked 11 Miles To Work Gifted Car [VIDEO]