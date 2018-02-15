RSMS Interviews
Corey Holcomb On Why It’s An Insult To Bring Flowers To Side Chicks [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Corey Holcomb chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in recognition of National Side Chick Day. Corey congratulates all the side chicks for making it through Valentine’s Day. He explains why he doesn’t think it’s in good taste for men to buy their side-chicks flowers today.

Corey also explains why he’s not in support of the movement to change the day from the 15th to the 13th. He also shares how he spent his Valentine’s Day with his wife, and why he kept his other phone off the whole time. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

