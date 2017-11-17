RSMS Videos
Da Brat & Corey Holcomb Bond Over Growing Up Having To Fight A Lot In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Corey Holcomb came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” After the show, he stuck around and hung out with Headkrack & Da Brat. He talked about how it feels to be headlining at the Fox Theater. Then, He and Da Brat bonded over their upbringing in Chicago, and how much they had to fight to survive growing up in that environment. Corey talked about the last fight he got into, and a time he got into a fight at the gym.

He explained that a police officer who broke it up once Corey picked up a broomstick; later he learned it was to save him from the charges that occur on a legal standpoint once a weapon is involved. Da Brat talked about all the reasons she got picked on as a kid and had to defend herself. Check out this exclusive video from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

