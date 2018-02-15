Praise Break: Tremaine Hawkins He’s That Kind Of Friend [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley dedicates this Praise Break to the memory of his beloved grandmother. Click on the audio player to hear Tremaine Hawkins‘ beautiful song, “He’s That Kind Of Friend,” in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

