The Matching Making Duo Explains Why Dating Apps Don’t Make Love Easier To Find [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Match Making Duo came through and talked about their company, Fisher-Gilmore Match Making. They talk about everyone’s need to be loved, and why dating apps have solved people’s problems with finding love. They also share some of their first-date don’ts; things you should and shouldn’t bring to the table on a first date.
They talk about how to decide who is responsible for the bill on a date. Plus, they explain why it’s totally rational for Da Brat to bring up her six dogs on the first date. They talked about their excitement to fix Rickey Smiley up with someone special! They also explain why, despite the popularity of hook-up culture, the desire for love & relationships won’t ever go away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
