The Matching Making Duo Explains Why Dating Apps Don’t Make Love Easier To Find [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Match Making Duo came through and talked about their company, Fisher-Gilmore Match Making. They talk about everyone’s need to be loved, and why dating apps have solved people’s problems with finding love. They also share some of their first-date don’ts; things you should and shouldn’t bring to the table on a first date.

They talk about how to decide who is responsible for the bill on a date. Plus, they explain why it’s totally rational for Da Brat to bring up her six dogs on the first date. They talked about their excitement to fix Rickey Smiley up with someone special! They also explain why, despite the popularity of hook-up culture, the desire for love & relationships won’t ever go away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Ciara Is Totally Qualified To Speak On Women, Dating & Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why There’s Nothing Wrong With Ciara’s Family Photoshoot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Ciara Rushing Into Pregnancy? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met 16 photos Launch gallery How These Black Celebrity Couples Met 1. Shannon and Monica Brown 1 of 16 2. Magic and Cookie Johnson 2 of 16 3. Denzel and Pauletta Washington 3 of 16 4. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson 4 of 16 5. Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett 5 of 16 6. David and Tamela Mann 6 of 16 7. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon 7 of 16 8. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet 8 of 16 9. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict 9 of 16 10. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith 10 of 16 11. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee 11 of 16 12. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe 12 of 16 13. Tamia and Grant Hill 13 of 16 14. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert 14 of 16 15. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker 15 of 16 16. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading How These Black Celebrity Couples Met How These Black Celebrity Couples Met