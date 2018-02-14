For Valentine’s Day over at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Rickey Smiley offered himself to different listeners as their Valentines this year! In an admittedly strange southern accent, Rickey Smiley tells different listeners with sincerity how much he loves them, making sure they know they have him as their Valentine this year.
Then, he plays Momma Dee‘s “I Deserve” and sings a little bit of it so everyone knows that they deserve to be loved! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Leads A Chorus Of “The Jeffersons” Theme Song [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Dedicates Momma Dee’s “I Deserve” To Listeners [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Back-Up Dances While Momma Dee Performs “In That Order!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Diddy & Cassie Give Us All The Feels In Valentine’s Day Post [VIDEO]
- Praise Break: Tremaine Hawkins He’s That Kind Of Friend [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Matching Making Duo Explains Why Dating Apps Don’t Make Love Easier To Find [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Tyrese Shoves Fan During Performance [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Gifts Himself & Momma Dee’s “I Deserve” For Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]
- How A Woman Got Away With Falsely Accusing Adrien Broner Of Assault [EXCLUSIVE]
- Can LaVar Ball Get The Lakers To Sign All Of His Sons? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Nicki Minaj Is Taking Time Away From Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]
- Birdman To Release Documentary About Cash Money Records [VIDEO]
- Dame Dash Reveals Why He Distanced Himself From Harvey Weinstein 10 Years Ago [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]