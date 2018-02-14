The Show
Home > The Show

Rickey Smiley Gifts Himself & Momma Dee’s “I Deserve” For Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
13 reads
Leave a comment

For Valentine’s Day over at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Rickey Smiley offered himself to different listeners as their Valentines this year! In an admittedly strange southern accent, Rickey Smiley tells different listeners with sincerity how much he loves them, making sure they know they have him as their Valentine this year.

Then, he plays Momma Dee‘s “I Deserve” and sings a little bit of it so everyone knows that they deserve to be loved! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Leads A Chorus Of “The Jeffersons” Theme Song [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Dedicates Momma Dee’s “I Deserve” To Listeners [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Back-Up Dances While Momma Dee Performs “In That Order!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day

16 photos Launch gallery

How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Gifts Himself & Momma Dee’s “I Deserve” For Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]

How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show