Rickey Smiley Leads A Chorus Of “The Jeffersons” Theme Song [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 2 hours ago
Rickey Smiley had a great time with the ladies of “The Process Is Real.” Kevilynn Gatson & Yunetta Smith, the organization’s CEOs and creators, hung out with Rickey and even sung a spirited rendition of the theme of “The Jeffersons.” Then, they went back to the topic they were discussing with Rickey on the air- establishing boundaries in relationships. They talked about their e-course on “Defining The Invisible Lines,” and why they chose “The Process Is Real” as the name of their company.

They also talked about the importance of saying “no,” and not letting people make you think saying no makes you a mean person. They discussed the importance of recognizing when somebody is being manipulative and making you doubt yourself and what your needs are. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

