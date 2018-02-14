Can LaVar Ball Get The Lakers To Sign All Of His Sons? [EXCLUSIVE]

The infamous outspoken NBA dad LaVar Ball has been quiet for a little while. But recently, he broke that silence with a pretty ballsy ultimatum for the The Lakers, which already signed Lonzo Ball. He says that if The Lakers doesn’t sign all three of his sons, they can’t have any of them.

LaVar has pulled off some pretty ridiculous feats with his outrageous comments, but did he take it too far with this one? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Is LaVar Ball Exploiting His Kids? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why LaVar Ball Pulling LiAngelo Out Of UCLA Is Brilliant & Horrible [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Of Course, LaVar Ball Has Something To Say About Patrick Beverly [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: