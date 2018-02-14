The infamous outspoken NBA dad LaVar Ball has been quiet for a little while. But recently, he broke that silence with a pretty ballsy ultimatum for the The Lakers, which already signed Lonzo Ball. He says that if The Lakers doesn’t sign all three of his sons, they can’t have any of them.
LaVar has pulled off some pretty ridiculous feats with his outrageous comments, but did he take it too far with this one? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Is LaVar Ball Exploiting His Kids? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why LaVar Ball Pulling LiAngelo Out Of UCLA Is Brilliant & Horrible [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Of Course, LaVar Ball Has Something To Say About Patrick Beverly [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Diddy & Cassie Give Us All The Feels In Valentine’s Day Post [VIDEO]
- Praise Break: Tremaine Hawkins He’s That Kind Of Friend [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Matching Making Duo Explains Why Dating Apps Don’t Make Love Easier To Find [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Tyrese Shoves Fan During Performance [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Gifts Himself & Momma Dee’s “I Deserve” For Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]
- How A Woman Got Away With Falsely Accusing Adrien Broner Of Assault [EXCLUSIVE]
- Can LaVar Ball Get The Lakers To Sign All Of His Sons? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Nicki Minaj Is Taking Time Away From Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]
- Birdman To Release Documentary About Cash Money Records [VIDEO]
- Dame Dash Reveals Why He Distanced Himself From Harvey Weinstein 10 Years Ago [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]