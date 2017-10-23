Front Page
Of Course, LaVar Ball Has Something To Say About Patrick Beverly [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 53 mins ago
LaVar Ball was asked about his son’s poor performance in his NBA debut, after Patrick Beverly boasted about blocking him quite successfully during the La Clippers’ game against the Lakers. Of course, LaVar is never one to admit defeat, and still had a signature Big Baller Brand answer. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Basketball Players With Their Own Line Of Shoes [PHOTOS]

Basketball Players With Their Own Line Of Shoes [PHOTOS]

Basketball Players With Their Own Line Of Shoes [PHOTOS]

Ever wonder which basketball players have a shoe line? Or do your kids keep talking about basketball shoes and you have no idea? Wonder no more. Here are some basketball players with their own shoe lines!  

