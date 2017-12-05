Why LaVar Ball Pulling LiAngelo Out Of UCLA Is Brilliant & Horrible [EXCLUSIVE]

LaVar Ball has pulled his son, LiAngelo Ball out of UCLA after he and two other teammates were suspended indefinitely for shoplifting in China. For LaVar, the suspension means his son will spend much too long not playing ball, since the shoplifting incident took place before he was able to play any college ball.

Rock-T explained why the, as a father looking out for his son, LaVar has formulated a masterplan. But on the other hand, Jeff Johnson explains why it sends a pretty bad message out to the rest of the athletes competing to find a place for themselves in basketball. After all, LiAngelo did steal in China, and he should be held accountable for his actions. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

