Why Kevin Hart Was Taking An Ice Bath Near LaVar Ball [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart for his “Cold As Balls” interview wanted to talk with Lonzo Ball, but he wasn’t available. Hart ended up speaking with LaVar Ball while they both sat in an ice bath. It was hilarious watching them both try to get passed how cold it was, Ball ended up going in, but Hart couldn’t take it.

Follow @TheRSMS

Even though Hart was disappointed about this interview he began asking him questions about his family. He asked Ball who is favorite son was and in a way he mentioned that his youngest son, LaMelo gets on his nerves, but enjoys spending time with him. Ball talked about how his family was made for this type of life and he’s trained them hard for it.

In the tub, Hart told Ball that he would bet all the money in the world that he couldn’t beat Michael Jordan. He also didn’t understand why there is no footage of Ball being a great basketball player. The two went head to head in a basketball competition for $10,000. Neither of them won and Ball went out the water and then began throwing money at Hart.

RELATED: Is LaVar Ball Exploiting His Kids? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Lonzo Ball Expecting A Baby

RELATED: Lonzo Ball Doesn’t Think That Nas Is Real Hip Hop [VIDEO]

The Latest: