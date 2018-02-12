How To Free Yourself By Setting Boundaries In A Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kevilynn Gatson & Yunetta Smith are licensed professional counselors from their organization, The Process Is Real (TPR). They joined Rickey Smiley in-studio to talk about the importance of setting boundaries. They talked about people’s tendencies to struggle with telling people no, and why many of us don’t feel okay being honest with folks in that way.
They also explain how friends or loved ones who won’t accept your “no” can be emotionally manipulating you. “To live the life you want, you have to set boundaries.” They also break down why it’s not selfish to put yourself first, and why helping everybody else at the expense of your own happiness does no good. Check out this exclusive video to hear their insights in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
