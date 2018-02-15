Tessa Thompson To Play Famed Jewelry Thief Doris Payne

Doris Payne is known for being the famed jewelry thief that has made headlines for over six decades. Payne’s story will now come to the big screen as actress, Tessa Thompson will play the jewelry her. Thomson recently made the announcement on Twitter and is excited about it.
She said, “After chasing Doris and her story for years— and then keeping this secret for awhile— I’m screaming that this dream is coming true. She is a deeply fascinating woman. So pleased to bring this story to the screen with CodeBlack & Lionsgate. Beyond grateful.”
People can’t believe it, but are excited about the news. In 2013, a documentary was made about her titled, “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.” On numerous occasions she was arrested, but Thompson said, “I don’t have any regrets about stealing jewelry, I regret getting caught.”
