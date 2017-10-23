Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She Got Over Her “Thor” Role [VIDEO]

Tessa Thompson is the star of the latest Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok where she plays Valkyrie. A superhero who selected by Odin to lead the Valkyrior. The fictional character is white in the comics, so naturally, fans hurled racist insults at Tessa. She took the high road on the matter online.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
I sat down with her to discuss the racist haters. I also got an update on Creed 2 which isn’t being written by Ryan Coogler, and also hanging out among the Black Hollywood elite. Check out our interview and go see Thor: Ragnarok, November 3rd.
Tessa Thompson’s Top 10 Style Moments
9 photos Launch gallery
Tessa Thompson’s Top 10 Style Moments
1. TESSA THOMPSON1 of 9
2. 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter – Arrivals2 of 9
3. TESSA THOMPSON3 of 9
4. Seen Around Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week – Day 64 of 9
5. TESSA THOMPSON5 of 9
6. TESSA THOMPSON6 of 9
7. TESSA THOMPSON7 of 9
8. TESSA THOMPSON8 of 9
9. TESSA THOMPSON9 of 9
comments – Add Yours