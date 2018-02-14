Nelly is making headlines again as another woman comes forward claiming the rapper sexually assaulted her. TMZ states that this alleged incident happened in England while the rapper performed at Cliffs Pavilion in Essex. The alleged assault took place after she took a picture with Nelly.

Follow @TheRSMS

She mentioned that her and a group of friends were asked to come into his dressing room and then they walked in a small room together. While in the room she alleges he dropped his pants and began masturbating in front of her. The accuser then mentioned he put his hands on her and then forced her head down to his penis.

When she ran away he was calling her a “c***.” The woman didn’t want to go to the cops because she didn’t think they would believe her. Essex police have begun an investigation. Nelly’s reps were contacted but has yet to respond.

RELATED: Trump Sexual Assault Accuser Running For Office

RELATED: #MeToo: Why Sexual Assault Victims Don’t Come Forward Right Away (Or Ever) [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Report: Seal Faces Investigation For Sexual Assault

The Latest:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 19 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 1. Darren Sharper 1 of 19 2. Rosey Grier 2 of 19 3. Ceelo Green 3 of 19 4. Mike Tyson 4 of 19 5. Alex Da Silva 5 of 19 6. Britney Spears 6 of 19 7. Sean Kingston 7 of 19 8. Tupac Shakur 8 of 19 9. Al Gore 9 of 19 10. Bill Cosby 10 of 19 11. Harvey Weinstein 11 of 19 12. John Travolta 12 of 19 13. Lawrence Taylor 13 of 19 14. R. Kelly 14 of 19 15. Russell Simmons 15 of 19 16. Kevin Spacey 16 of 19 17. Charlie Rose 17 of 19 18. John Conyers 18 of 19 19. Matt Lauer 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Nelly Under Investigation For An Alleged Sexual Assault Again Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault