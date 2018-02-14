Nelly is making headlines again as another woman comes forward claiming the rapper sexually assaulted her. TMZ states that this alleged incident happened in England while the rapper performed at Cliffs Pavilion in Essex. The alleged assault took place after she took a picture with Nelly.
She mentioned that her and a group of friends were asked to come into his dressing room and then they walked in a small room together. While in the room she alleges he dropped his pants and began masturbating in front of her. The accuser then mentioned he put his hands on her and then forced her head down to his penis.
When she ran away he was calling her a “c***.” The woman didn’t want to go to the cops because she didn’t think they would believe her. Essex police have begun an investigation. Nelly’s reps were contacted but has yet to respond.
RELATED: Trump Sexual Assault Accuser Running For Office
RELATED: #MeToo: Why Sexual Assault Victims Don’t Come Forward Right Away (Or Ever) [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Report: Seal Faces Investigation For Sexual Assault
The Latest:
- Nelly Under Investigation For An Alleged Sexual Assault Again
- White News Producer Suspended After Using The N-Word During Argument [VIDEO]
- Omarosa Still Spilling White House Tea On TV [VIDEO]
- Praise Break: Charles Jenkins “Grace” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Is Distraught Over Missing Gucci Mane’s Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]
- Memphitz Congratulates Ex-Wife Toya Wright On The Birth Of Her New Baby
- Prank Call: Couple Accused Of Stealing From Cruise Ship [EXCLUSIVE]
- NBA Announces New Side-Baby Youth League [EXCLUSIVE]
- Mary J. Blige Lands New Role In Netflix TV Series
- Why Snoop Dogg Came For The BET Social Awards [EXCLUSIVE]