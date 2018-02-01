MeToo: Why Sexual Assault Victims Don’t Come Forward Right Away (Or Ever) [EXCLUSIVE]

These days, conversations about sexual assault and rape have taken more center stage in society and culture. A super underreported crime, most women have been assaulted or harassed in their lifetime. Recently, women in Hollywood have been coming forward to tell decades-old stories have suffering under sexual harassment, rape and intimidation from the most powerful forces in the business.

Because of how underreported sexual assault is, society has undergone a transformation with the way we handle allegations. Rarely do cases make it to court (women are often fired or threatened for making allegations), so they end up being tried in the court of the public. Is it unfair for these cases to play out in the public, and for people to be punished on the basis of accusations? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

