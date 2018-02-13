Did Kendrick Lamar Steal An Artist’s Work For “All The Stars” Video? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ahead of the release of the “Black Panther” film comes the soundtrack, spearheaded by Kendrick Lamar. Its lead single, “All The Stars,” featuring SZA, has been warmly embraced by fans. The music video, however, is currently under scrutiny after an artist named Lina Iris Viktor claims that her artwork was used for the video without her permission.

The work in the video does look pretty heavily inspired by her work, and Marvel did reach out to her to ask her permission to use her work, but she turned them down. Could she win the lawsuit? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

