Is Cynthia Bailey’s Boo Will Jones Gay? [VIDEO]

If you haven’t been watching this season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” this season you are truly missing out. In a recent episode Cynthia Bailey found out some information about her new boo, Will Jones.

Eva Marcille told some of the ladies he’s an opportunist and recently had a girlfriend. When Bailey confronted Jones about it with tears in her eyes he denied all of it and they moved on. New rumors that Jones is gay is are now circulating and Shamea Morton is spilling all the tea.

She said in a clip on Instagram that she heard Jones goes to a lot of gay bars. Morton said, “I had people in my ears, like ‘You know he does not want that fish.’ Yeah, one of the homies from Cynthia’s 50th birthday party said that [Will] frequents predominately gay bars. I was like ‘What?’ [The homie was like] ‘Yeah, he dates men.'” We aren’t sure if she’s told Bailey about this, but we will keep you posted.

