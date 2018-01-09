Entertainment News
Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

Peter spent New Year's Eve kissing a mystery woman.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 8

Source: Bravo / Getty

Peter Thomas has a new woman in his life and he wants the world to know it!

Cynthia Bailey‘s ex rang in 2018 by firmly planting a kiss on his date. While Peter’s arm candy was lost in the moment, he was making sure that cameras caught him puckering up.

NYE KISS @cluboneclt @sportsoneclt

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

Peter didn’t tag the lady in his picture, so we couldn’t tell you who she is. However, you can get a better look at the mystery woman in this shot, where she is firmly affixed to Peter’s arm.

GREAT NIGHT @cluboneclt NYE 2018

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Peter’s new girl pop up on his Instagram. Earlier in December he dedicated a post just to her.

BEAUTIFUL @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

Peter may not have told the public who she is, but Bossip.com identified her as a woman named Toni. A click over

to her Instagram reveals another shot of her and Peter on a fancy night out.

💃🏽🕺🏿

A post shared by 👑All Hail Queen Toni👑 (@theequeentoni) on

Peter hasn’t confirmed that they’re in a relationship, but he definitely seemed to be enjoying her company this holiday season.

Cynthia Bailey , Peter Thomas

Continue reading Cynthia Bailey's Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

