Did O.J. Simpson Land A Movie Role?

In October, O.J. Simpson was released from prison after serving 9 years. Since then he’s been trying to live a normal life and possibly work to make money. An article on VIBE reports that Simpson might have landed himself a role in a new Sasha Baron Cohen film.

Cohen and Simpson allegedly met in Las Vegas to discuss the film, but it hasn’t been confirmed if the movie role is true. Reports state that Simpson could be paid $20,000 for the film. There is already drama circulating around the movie and Simpson needs to work to pay back the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.

A lawyer for Goldman’s father said, “Paying money, cash no less, in secret to O.J. Simpson is 100 percent unadulterated sleaze. This is nuts. O.J. is eternally beyond redemption or forgiveness, but putting money in the hands of another is penance by other means. If [Cohen’s] movie is O.J.’s pot of gold, send us the check.” Simpson allegedly owes the families $70 million. We will keep you updated what happens with this movie.

