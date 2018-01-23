O.J. Simpson was found not guilty for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. According to VIBE, the Goldman family continues to try and get money from Simpson for the unpaid wrongful death lawsuit. In 1997, Simpson was ordered to pay #33.5 million to the families and because of interest now owes nearly $71 million.
Since getting out of prison after 9 years his lawyers claim that he doesn’t have the money. Simpson has been to court several times for this situation. Lawyers also state that the Goldman family is preventing him from making money since his release.
In July, the Goldman’s will have another date with Simpson in court. The lawyers reported that Simpson took the money from memorabilia signing to help pay off lawyers and debts. We hope they can figure out this situation in court later this year.
RELATED: O.J. Simpson Wants Seven Figures For First Interview
RELATED: O.J. Simpson Released From Prison Under Cover Of Darkness
RELATED: JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin Kaepernick & Dick Gregory
The Latest:
- Woman Goes From Almost Being Homeless To Lotto Winner
- Joke Of The Day: A Nosy Pepper [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Takes A Jackhammer To Frozen Dope In the Trap [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Goldman Family Still Seeks Money From O.J. Simpson
- Gary With Da Tea Drags Special K Over The Price Of His Outfit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Karrueche Tran Shouldn’t Have Had To Apologize For Tweet About Lean [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will DJ Akademiks’ New “Everyday Struggle” Co-Host Be Too Challenging For Him? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Jill Scott Think Her Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Was Gay?
- Gary With Da Tea Soaks Up His Tea On Omarosa From Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mary J Blige, Daniel Kaluuya & Jordan Peele Score Oscar Nominations