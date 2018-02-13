3 Things You Should Know
How Donald Trump Ruined The Lives Of The Central Park 5 [EXCLUSIVE]

Earlier this week, Donald Trump came to the defense of White House staffer Rob Porter, who is accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives, and has resigned from his position. Trump demanded “due process,” lamenting about how the accusation alone can ruin a person’s life.

In response, many people called out the hypocrisy of such a demand from the man who took out a full-page ad in 1989, calling for the death of the Central Park 5, over a crime they would later be exonerated for. Click on the audio player to hear Jeff Johnson explain more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

