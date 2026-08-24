Queen Bee Blessings! Lil Kim’s Concert Will Celebrate 30 Years of ‘Hard Core’ With A Live Orchestra

Lil Kim's 'Hard Core Symphony' concert will feature orchestral renditions of her debut album's biggest hits.

The concert celebrates the 30th anniversary of 'Hard Core,' which was a game-changer for female rappers.

Lil Kim reflects on the unexpected success and impact of 'Hard Core' when she was just a teenager.

Lil Kim‘s concert announcement has fans counting down the days already. The Grammy-winning rapper revealed on Friday that she’ll be hitting the stage at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album “Hard Core,” and this time, she’s bringing an orchestra with her.

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Billed as “Hard Core Symphony,” the show is set for Thursday, November 19, with tickets already available. According to PEOPLE, Lil Kim will perform reimagined versions of the album’s tracks alongside Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra, described as an all-Black orchestral ensemble known for blending hip-hop and R&B with sophisticated live instrumentation. It’s a fitting way to honor an album that changed the game for female rappers when it dropped nearly three decades ago.

Fans attending Lil Kim’s concert can expect to hear some of the biggest hits from “Hard Core,” including “Not Tonight,” “Big Momma Thang,” “Crush on You” and “No Time,” all reworked with full orchestral arrangements. It’s a bold rendition of an album that was already known for pushing boundaries when it first hit shelves.

“Hard Core” was originally released in November 1996 and featured guest appearances from The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z, cementing its place as one of the most influential rap albums of the era. The project debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and has since gone double platinum, moving more than 2 million units according to the RIAA. Its lead single, “No Time,” peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Not Tonight” found new life through its “Ladies’ Night Remix,” featuring Da Brat, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Missy Elliott, and Angie Martinez for the “Nothing to Lose” soundtrack. That remix climbed all the way to No. 6 on the Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

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This isn’t the first time Lil Kim has gone back to the well with “Hard Core.” Back in 2014, she released a mixtape called “Hard Core 2K14,” which featured collaborations with Yo Gotti, Jadakiss, Cassidy, French Montana, and several other artists, putting a modern spin on the original project’s sound and legacy.

What Lil Kim’s Concert Announcement Reveals About Her Debut Album

Looking back on the making of the original album in a 2016 interview with XXL, Lil Kim reflected on just how young and unaware she was of the impact “Hard Core” would eventually have.

“I didn’t really ever have a goal. I loved music, and in my mind, I was just displaying my art,” she said. “I was only 16, 17 years old, working on my first song and album. So I didn’t really have a goal.” She continued, explaining that she had no real understanding of the business side of the industry at the time. “I never had any idea that my first album would do as good as it did,” she said. “I was just a little kid, just trying to enjoy my teenage life. If you would’ve asked me if I knew I was going to be a millionaire by a certain age, I never would’ve thought that.”

With Lil Kim’s concert bringing “Hard Core” back to her hometown of Brooklyn, the show promises to be a full-circle moment for both the rapper and longtime fans who grew up with the album. Between the orchestral reimagining and the nostalgia of hearing these tracks performed live three decades later, it’s shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated hip-hop events.

Queen Bee Blessings! Lil Kim’s Concert Will Celebrate 30 Years of ‘Hard Core’ With A Live Orchestra was originally published on bossip.com