Hits Late Motown Pioneer Janie Bradford Hobbs Wrote For Other Artists

Source: Alison Buck / Getty Janie Bradford Hobbs, a pioneer at Motown Records who co-wrote the company’s first hit, died over the weekend at the age of 87. Her family announced that she passed on August 21 in Los Angeles, following an extended illness. Related | Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026 Bradford Hobbs made her mark in Motown early when the record label was founded. She was first introduced to Motown founder Berry Gordy by a neighborhood friend, Jackie Wilson, according to Rolling Stone. She joined the label in 1958 as a receptionist. In 1959, she and Berry Gordy co-wrote “Money (That’s What I Want)” by Barrett Strong, which shot to number one and became an early hit for the label.

Though she is known for the early hit, Bradford Hobbs penned several hits for Motown through her years there, and even for several artists across the music industry. “Janie was there with me from the very beginning, before there was even a Motown, and she will always hold a very special place in my heart and in the Motown family,” Gordy said in a statement. “Janie was smart, clever, witty, and fun. She was also talented and determined. In those early days, everybody did what was needed to be done, and Janie was no exception. She became Motown’s first receptionist, but her talents quickly took her far beyond that desk.” Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Bradford Hobbs may not have been a household name at Motown or in the music industry, but her impact was deeply rooted in some of music history’s early beginnings, including working with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and The Oak Ridge Boys. To honor Bradford Hobbs and her immense hitmaking talents, keep scrolling to discover other songs she contributed to for artists throughout the years.

Too Busy Thinking About My Baby — Marvin Gaye

Your Old Standby — Mary Wells

I Am Me — Diana Ross

Contract On Love — Little Stevie Wonder

All The Love I Got — The Marvelettes

Time Changes Things — The Supremes