Cardi B Shares Her Thoughts On How Minorities Influence Everything In The World

Cardi B went from a stripper, to reality star and now a successful female rapper on the move. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper recently landed the cover of i-D Magazine and in an interview discussed the success of minorities. Cardi B didn’t hesitate to be honest and express her views on what’s going on in America.

She said, “The success of people like me scares people, that’s why they belittle us. If you’re a little scrawny man raised in a trailer in Alabama somewhere, of course you’re scared right now. That’s why they own guns! They’re scared of the intelligence of the minority. They scared of that shit. We have broken these rules a lot of times.” Cardi B also mentioned that African-Americans influence mainstream culture.

She didn’t hold her tongue when she spoke about President Donald Trump and how he tries to make certain people in this country feel as if they don’t matter. Cardi B said, “People like Donald Trump, they’re always going to make us feel like we’re less. But it’s okay, because a bitch like me knows the truth. It don’t matter if the government and the Republicans try to make us feel like we’re not, ’cause we is. I know the truth… We run the shit! We influence. We run everything.”

