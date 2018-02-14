Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Shares Her Thoughts On How Minorities Influence Everything In The World

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
85 reads
Leave a comment
Prabal Gurung - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Michael Stewart / Getty

Cardi B went from a stripper, to reality star and now a successful female rapper on the move. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper recently landed the cover of i-D Magazine and in an interview discussed the success of minorities. Cardi B didn’t hesitate to be honest and express her views on what’s going on in America.

She said, “The success of people like me scares people, that’s why they belittle us. If you’re a little scrawny man raised in a trailer in Alabama somewhere, of course you’re scared right now. That’s why they own guns! They’re scared of the intelligence of the minority. They scared of that shit. We have broken these rules a lot of times.” Cardi B also mentioned that African-Americans influence mainstream culture.

She didn’t hold her tongue when she spoke about President Donald Trump and how he tries to make certain people in this country feel as if they don’t matter. Cardi B said, “People like Donald Trump, they’re always going to make us feel like we’re less. But it’s okay, because a bitch like me knows the truth. It don’t matter if the government and the Republicans try to make us feel like we’re not, ’cause we is. I know the truth… We run the shit! We influence. We run everything.”

RELATED: How Cardi B Clapped Back At Gangbanger Threats [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Cardi B Talks Stripper Past & Waves Feminist Flag

RELATED: Why Cardi B Can’t Be A Gangbanger & A Super Star At The Same Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

The Rise Of Cardi B [PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

The Rise Of Cardi B [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Cardi B Shares Her Thoughts On How Minorities Influence Everything In The World

The Rise Of Cardi B [PHOTOS]

She's no longer just a regular, schmegular, degular girl from the Bronx.

cardi b , minorities , President Donald Trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show