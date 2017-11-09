Ty Dolla $ign Gushes About Relationship With Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ty Dolla $ign talks about the craziest thing he’s ever gone through with an ex, and all of the crazy ex-drama he has avoided, like his clothes getting bleached. He talks about break-ups, and the way he prefers for a break-up to go. He talks about his current relationship with Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui, and shares congratulations to Cardi b and Offset for deciding to put a ring on it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He expresses his irritation with the way media and fans tend to pit women in music against each other, namely, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. He talks about working with Diddy (or, Brother Love, rather?) in the studio, and the major difference in his work when Diddy vocal produces him. He talks about the vibe in the studio when they work together, as well as Diddy’s perfectionism and unpredictability. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ty Dolla Sign Wants To Clear Something Up: “I’m Not A Rapper” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ty Dolla $ign Recalls The Strangest Place He’s Ever Woken Up In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ty Dolla $ign Talks About His And Wiz Khalifa’s Movie Making Process [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]