Why “Abusive Relationship” Doesn’t Automatically Mean Physical Violence [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack‘s friend Cole Parker was hanging out in-studio! He talked about his organization, Divas In Defense, which teaches women self-defense and provides tools for women in preventing sexual assault and abusive and/or violent relationships.

Cole breaks down how as many as 1 in 4 teenaged girls experiences an abusive relationship before adulthood. He explains what an abusive relationship might look like, whether physical or not. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

