RSMS Videos
Home > RSMS Videos

Why “Abusive Relationship” Doesn’t Automatically Mean Physical Violence [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
6 reads
Leave a comment

Headkrack‘s friend Cole Parker was hanging out in-studio! He talked about his organization, Divas In Defense, which teaches women self-defense and provides tools for women in preventing sexual assault and abusive and/or violent relationships.

Cole breaks down how as many as 1 in 4 teenaged girls experiences an abusive relationship before adulthood. He explains what an abusive relationship might look like, whether physical or not. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tyrese On Why Using Children To Get Back At An Ex Is Child Abuse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tyrese Says “Pathological Enmeshment” Is Why His Ex-Wife Accused Him Of Abuse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Evelyn Braxton On Her Ongoing Fight To Stop Vince Herbert’s Abuse Of Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

According to the Domestic Violence Research Center, one in four women have experienced physical violence by a partner, and 74 percent of Americans personally know someone who is or has been a victim of domestic violence. These numbers are staggering and clearly demonstrate how many women — including many of Hollywood’s A-list stars — have fell victim to abuse. A handful of celebs have publicly shared their painful stories in efforts to help other women and we commend them for that. Take a look at the celebs who have overcome domestic violence and had the courage to speak their truth.

cole parker , HeadKrack

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show