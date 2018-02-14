Why Amber Rose Is Shutting Down Internet Trolls

Amber Rose gave her son an early birthday gift and internet trolls tried to attack her for it. Rose is constantly giving fans updates on her cute son, Sebastian and how he’s growing up. On Instagram, Rose showed off what she let her son do for his upcoming 5th birthday.
She posted a picture of him and said in the caption, “My twin 😍 #sebastiantaylorthomaz.” Sebastian’s hair was blonde just like his mother and he was pictured wearing a Cheesecake Factory sweatshirt. After putting up the post internet trolls began to attack her son as well as he parenting style. One person wrote, “Amber rose is stupid asf for dying her son hair bleaching or what ever she did .. .” Others even wrote that she is “making him gay.”
Lol he begged me for a whole year to dye his hair blonde like mine so we started with a little patch and I told him when he turns 5 I will make him a full blonde like his mommy. He will be 5 on the 21st of February! He’s so happy and none of you dirty little trolls can take that away from him or me! 😍😍😍 P.S Love your children unconditionally and let them be creative this world will be a better place 🙏🏽❤️😘
Rose couldn’t believe it and decided to clap back at the trolls that were trying to attack her. She said, “Lol he begged me for a whole year to dye his hair blonde like mine so we started with a little patch and I told him when he turns 5 I will make him a full blonde like his mommy. He will be 5 on the 21st of February! He’s so happy and none of you dirty little trolls can take that away from him or me! 😍😍😍 P.S Love your children unconditionally and let them be creative this world will be a better place 🙏🏽❤😘.” What are your thoughts on Amber Rose letting her son dye his hair?
