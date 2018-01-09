Videos
Home > Videos

Wiz Khalifa’s Freestyle About Amber Rose [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
313 reads
Leave a comment
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose have been divorced for some years now, but that doesn’t stop the former couple from showing love for each other.

Wiz stopped by Big Boy’s radio show earlier this week, and while playing a freestyle game, one of the topics he had to rap about was his ex, Amber. But did Wiz kill it?

See for yourself.

 

Cheers to that grown love.

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Throw Sebastian The Coolest Kid Party

7 photos Launch gallery

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Throw Sebastian The Coolest Kid Party

Continue reading Wiz Khalifa’s Freestyle About Amber Rose [VIDEO]

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Throw Sebastian The Coolest Kid Party

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show