Amber Rose Shows Off Her Breasts After Getting Reduction [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
380 reads
Amber Rose Hosts Auditions For 'Chocolate Rose' At The Chocolate Lounge In Las Vegas

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

A couple weeks ago Amber Rose went on social media to tell fans she was going to get a breast reduction. According to Madame Noire, Rose was scared, but wanted to have it done because her cup size was way too big. She also said, “My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra.”

Rose had the surgery done and is still recovering, but took some time to go on social media and give fans an update. She went from a natural size H to a D. In the video she said, “I really went down a lot. I don’t know if you guys know but I was a 36H. I was really, really big. And I think now I might actually be a D-cup, which is really small for me. So y’all I’ve been online shopping and getting cute little shirts, little strapless little things.” Get well soon Amber Rose!

