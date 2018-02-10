Idris Elba Is Officially Engaged! [VIDEO]

Sorry sistas, but Idris Elba is officially off the market! Apparently, the British actor is engaged to his beautiful girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre.
And how he proposed was amazing! Idris got down on one knee during a Friday night screening of his upcoming film, “Yardi” and asked her to marry him in front of everybody! Not being a fool, of course Sabrina said “yes.”
Take a look:
Chills! We love to see all that Black love!!!
Of course, folks on Twitter had a few words about this news:
The engagement comes as a slight surprise for fans given that last year Idris swore he was never getting married again, especially after divorcing twice, as Bossip pointed out. Well clearly, he’s changed his mind on that one.
As we reported before, Idris, 45, met Sabrina, 29, while he was filming “The Mountain Between Us” in Canada last year with the couple making their red carpet debut together in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Congrats you two!!!
