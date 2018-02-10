Michael Smith Rips ESPN For Their Treatment Of He And Jemele Hill

Jemele Hill became a household name after she called President Donald Trump “a white supremacist” last year. She, along with Michael Smith, hosted the network’s flagship show SportsCenter, but Hill left the show last month. She joined ESPN’s The Undefeated, one of the company’s digital properties that focuses on the intersections of race, sports and culture, but is not on air. Now, Michael Smith is speaking out.

Follow @TheRSMS

On the podcast Origins, he revealed after Hill’s comments about Trump, ESPN didn’t allow him them to engage on camera, which was bizarre, considering SportsCenter was known for their dynamic chemistry. “No more Michael and Jemele talking. No more of their commentary. It’s just strictly live shots and analysts. That’s what pissed me off so much.” The host explained, “I’m like, so wait a second, you all acknowledge that one of the strengths that we have going for us as a show is Michael and Jemele’s chemistry, but Michael and Jemele don’t f**king talk to each other? How does that make sense?”

Michael says it was ESPN’s intention to silence both of them, especially with the change in the show’s format by bringing on Norby Williamson, who wanted to make sure the two did not upset viewers. “It was very frustrating, behind the scenes and on camera. … They got what they wanted, which was Michael and Jemele being muted. And that frustrated the s**t out of us.”

Michael Smith is still a host for SportsCenter, but judging by these comments, his days are more than likely numbered.

Just a reminder, Jemele Hill and Michael Smith made history being the first all-Black anchor team on SportsCenter. After Hill’s comments about Trump, ESPN suspended her for two weeks, prompting civil rights activists and celebrities to rally for her. Side-note: ESPN personality Katie Nolan called Trump “a f**king a stupid person!” earlier this month. Nolan was “reprimanded,” but stayed on the air and avoided suspension, unlike Hill.

We are sure Hill and Smith will continue to do big things. No one can take away the history they made.

The Latest:

SOURCE: Origins

SEE ALSO:

Roland Martin Skillfully Responds To Mo’Nique Diss About What He’s Done For Equality

HUD Staffer Who Cyberbullied April Ryan Follows Trump’s Lead Of Blaspheming Black Women

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance 25 photos Launch gallery 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance 1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance