Rock-T Breaks Down Who’s Going & Who’s Staying With The Cleveland Cavaliers [EXCLUSIVE]

The Cleveland Cavaliers cleaned house this week. They completed three trades with four teams sending six players and two draft picks away! Rock-T breaks down whose coming, whose going and what’s next for everyone involved. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Struggling [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat Won’t Let Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Live Their Loss Down [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rita Brent Prays For Divine Interference For Lebron James & The Cavaliers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: