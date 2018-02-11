Petition Calls For Marvel Studios To Give 25% Of “Black Panther” Profits To The Black Community

“Black Panther” is only a couple of days away from being released in theaters and fans are ready. Recently a petition circled around on Change.org calling on Marvel Studios as well as The Walt Disney Company to give 25% of the profits from the film to the Black community. In an article on Huffington Post they state a user named Chaz Gormley created the petition.

Gormley is calling for profits because the movie directly targets the Black community. The petition says, “Through a clever, well-manufactured marketing campaign Marvel Studios and their parent company The Walt Disney Company have targeted the Black community with their advertisements for the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ film, due to release on February 16, 2018. As marginalized groups have become more vocal, corporations and their savvy public relations departments have turned to catering to these groups – to turn a profit – and this film by Marvel Studios is no different.”

He also mentions that because the film is coming out during Black History Month, the director is Black as well as most of the cast it is only right that the community profits from it. The petition now has over 600 signatures and is using certain hashtags such as #BreakBreadMarvel on social media. Do you agree with this petition?

