How Rosa Parks Paid The Price For Giving Herself To The Civil Rights Movement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Isaiah Washington and Meta Golding sat down at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about “Behind The Movement,” which airs on TVOne this Sunday. Isaiah explained why E.D. Nixon isn’t talked about like his contemporaries, even though he made monumental moves in the civil rights movement. Isaiah explains that E.D. & Rosa Parks had been looking for years for the right people to serve as symbols for the movement. He also reveals that Rosa Parks’ case served as the first of four that eventually lead to the official desegregation of Montgomery’s busses.

Plus, Meta explains the sacrifice Rosa Parks made by giving herself to the movement; her life was never the same. She never received any financial benefit, and was the target of harassment and terrorism her whole life. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

