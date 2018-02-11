RSMS Videos
Home > RSMS Videos

How Rosa Parks Paid The Price For Giving Herself To The Civil Rights Movement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
9 reads
Leave a comment

Isaiah Washington and Meta Golding sat down at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”  to talk about “Behind The Movement,” which airs on TVOne this Sunday. Isaiah explained why E.D. Nixon isn’t talked about like his contemporaries, even though he made monumental moves in the civil rights movement. Isaiah explains that E.D. &  Rosa Parks had been looking for years for the right people to serve as symbols for the movement.  He also reveals that Rosa Parks’ case served as the first of four that eventually lead to the official desegregation of Montgomery’s busses.

Plus, Meta explains the sacrifice Rosa Parks made by giving herself to the movement; her life was never the same. She never received any financial benefit, and was the target of harassment and terrorism her whole life. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Meta Golding On Why Rosa Parks’ Image Was Altered For The Movement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Civil Rights Exhibit Brings Rep. John Lewis To Tears [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tara Wallace Supports Mo’Nique: “People Have To Be Paid” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

February 9: This Day in Black History

19 photos Launch gallery

February 9: This Day in Black History

Continue reading February 9: This Day in Black History

February 9: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

E.D. Nixon , isaiah washington , meta golding

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show