Isaiah Washington and Meta Golding sat down at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about “Behind The Movement,” which airs on TVOne this Sunday. Isaiah explained why E.D. Nixon isn’t talked about like his contemporaries, even though he made monumental moves in the civil rights movement. Isaiah explains that E.D. & Rosa Parks had been looking for years for the right people to serve as symbols for the movement. He also reveals that Rosa Parks’ case served as the first of four that eventually lead to the official desegregation of Montgomery’s busses.
Plus, Meta explains the sacrifice Rosa Parks made by giving herself to the movement; her life was never the same. She never received any financial benefit, and was the target of harassment and terrorism her whole life. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Meta Golding On Why Rosa Parks’ Image Was Altered For The Movement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Civil Rights Exhibit Brings Rep. John Lewis To Tears [VIDEO]
RELATED: Tara Wallace Supports Mo’Nique: “People Have To Be Paid” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- How Rosa Parks Paid The Price For Giving Herself To The Civil Rights Movement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Omarosa Hospitalized On “Celebrity Big Brother”
- Church Announcements: New Seating Policy For Black History Month [EXCLUSIVE]
- Woman Thinks She’s Married To Tyler Perry Although They’ve Never Met [VIDEO]
- Petition Calls For Marvel Studios To Give 25% Of “Black Panther” Profits To The Black Community
- Stacey Dash Considering Running For Congress
- Xscape Changes Name And Land New Recording Deal Without Kandi
- Why Janet Jackson Didn’t Play Lena Horne In A Biopic
- Headkrack & Rickey Smiley Talk About The Best Pranks They Pulled Off In School [EXCLUSIVE]
- Idris Elba Is Officially Engaged! [VIDEO]