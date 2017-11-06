The Show
Kandi Burruss Reveals That There Is More Drama To Come On "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" This Season [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
Kandi Burruss spoke to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and let fans in on some details about this season. Kandi has two shows on Bravo including “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Xscape Still Kickin It.” Da Brat talked about how she understood Kandi’s frustration when going from a performance to a tour and how the girls felt they had to go around her schedule.

Kandi felt the girls were making life decisions for her and that wasn’t fair. Then Gary With Da Tea wanted to talk about the drama on housewives. Kandi informed them that there will be more drama and she is happy this season its not about her.

