Michelle Obama Tops Melania Trump In Poll For Most Admired Woman

Ny Magee, Eurweb.com

Posted 2 hours ago
7 reads
Former First Lady Michelle Obama continues to make major moves since leaving the White House.

In addition to globetrotting with her husband Barack Obama to countries such as French Polynesia, Italy and Indonesia, Newsweek notes that Mrs. Obama continues to empower women and young people through her various causes such as the “Let’s Move’ campaign.

Back in May, Obama attended the annual partnership for a Healthier America Summit in Washington, D.C. and took a “veiled swipe” at Donald Trump and his administration.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t let anybody take us back,” Obama said. “Every elected official on this planet should understand, don’t play with our children. Don’t do it.”

During her time as first lady, not only was Michelle dedicated to a number of empowering causes, she was also quite outspoken about criticism of Barack and HIS White House.

In spite of all the Obama “haters”… Michelle’s #blackgirlmagic continues to influence and impact many lives, and her dedication has earned her a top spot in Gallup’s poll of the “most admired” women in the U.S.

7% of the Americans polled said Michelle has a cozy spot in their hearts more than any other woman. The No. 1 spot went to Hillary Clinton, whom 9% of Americans said they admired the most. Only 1% of Americans named Melania Trump as the woman they most admire, per Business Insider.

The outlet notes how “Trump has received backlash for wearing expensive outfits, which can make her seem out of touch with Americans. Obama, meanwhile, used her fashion choices to represent social and political initiatives.”

Adding, “The difference is that Obama found ways to use fashion to bolster her political credibility — a skill Trump is still developing.”

Vogue said in its review of Obama’s 2012 book, “American Grown,” that “throughout the book, the first lady, always beautifully coiffed, wears a different J. Crew sweater to match the season (marigold yellow for summer, Argyle for fall).”

Do you agree that Michelle Obama used fashion to symbolize her social initiatives?

Most of the nation, minus some Donald Trump supporters, are mourning the end of Barack Obama‘s presidency – but he’s not the only Obama the country will sorely miss. Michelle Obama changed the game for First Ladies, Black ladies and women as a whole. Check out these ten reasons why we’ll always be thankful for the flyest FLOTUS ever, Michelle Obama.

Latest
