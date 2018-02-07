RSMS Videos
Gary With Da Tea Tells Rickey Smiley That He’s Taking Piano Lessons! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

After another great morning at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Rickey Smiley and everybody was getting ready for Dish Nation. As Gary With Da Tea and Rickey got to chatting, Gary revealed that he is starting piano lessons!

Rickey Smiley, who is a classically trained piano player himself, was overjoyed at the news! He gave Gary a little encouragement as he works through his nervousness about taking on a new challenge.  Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

