Gary With Da Tea Tells Rickey Smiley That He’s Taking Piano Lessons! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After another great morning at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Rickey Smiley and everybody was getting ready for Dish Nation. As Gary With Da Tea and Rickey got to chatting, Gary revealed that he is starting piano lessons!

Rickey Smiley, who is a classically trained piano player himself, was overjoyed at the news! He gave Gary a little encouragement as he works through his nervousness about taking on a new challenge. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Dedicates Song On Piano To Ed Lover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows Off His Piano Playing Skills For The Ladies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Makes Gary With Da Tea Pop Off While Pouring Grammy Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: