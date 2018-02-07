Why Jordan Peele Shouldn’t Make A Sequel To “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE]

When Jordan Peele‘s satirical thriller flick, “Get Out,” came out in theaters, it rocked the entertainment industry. Now, it’s up for tons of awards this season, and as Jordan Peel makes his press rounds, people keep asking him about doing a sequel.

But when a movie like “Get Out” is so successful, should he even risk ruining its perfection by making sequel to it? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

