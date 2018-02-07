When Jordan Peele‘s satirical thriller flick, “Get Out,” came out in theaters, it rocked the entertainment industry. Now, it’s up for tons of awards this season, and as Jordan Peel makes his press rounds, people keep asking him about doing a sequel.
But when a movie like “Get Out” is so successful, should he even risk ruining its perfection by making sequel to it? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Jordan Peele On How The Black Experience In America Inspired “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why People Aren’t Celebrating The Golden Globe Nomination For “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: “Get Out” Star Daniel Kaluuya Reveals The Weird Things White People Say To Him [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Mo’Nique Claps Back At Gary Owen
- Is It Ridiculous For Jennifer Hudson To Request “Work Diary” From Ex? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Joey Badass Put A Dope Spin On Prince’s “When Doves Cry” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary With Da Tea Tells Rickey Smiley That He’s Taking Piano Lessons! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Cardi B Is Receiving Threats
- Why Jordan Peele Shouldn’t Make A Sequel To “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Quincy Jones Spills The Tea About Dating Ivanka Trump
- Da Brat Looks Back On What It Was Like To Learn From Jermaine Dupri [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Wasn’t Black Panther Writer Roxane Gay Invited To The Movie Premiere? [EXCLUSIVE]