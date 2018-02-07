Front Page
Why Jordan Peele Shouldn’t Make A Sequel To “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
When Jordan Peele‘s satirical thriller flick, “Get Out,” came out in theaters, it rocked the entertainment industry. Now, it’s up for tons of awards this season, and as Jordan Peel makes his press rounds, people keep asking him about doing a sequel.

But when a movie like “Get Out” is so successful, should he even risk ruining its perfection by making sequel to it? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

