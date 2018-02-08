Teacher Surprises Student By Wearing Similar Hairstyle [VIDEO]

Leigh Bishop made a students day and it wasn’t by giving her a good grade. According to Madame Noire, Bishop told her pre-K student that she loved her hair. She then said, “Don’t be mad at me when I come to school with my hair JUST like that tomorrow….”

Follow @TheRSMS

4-year-old August didn’t believe Bishop and just went about her day. That night she went and got her hair styled just like her student. When she walked August couldn’t believe her eyes.

Bishop said, “She was soooo tickled the whole afternoon!! It was the cutest thing.” The entire day she received compliments and people spoke about how great of a teacher she is. Bishop mentioned, “Any chance I get to make a student feel whole & important, I TAKE IT!! (Plus I REALLY loved her hair ).” The picture of Bishop and August has gone viral and we love to see stories like this.

RELATED: Black Tony Is Selling Police Horses To Women Who Want New Hair [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Woman Sues Walmart For Locking Up Black Hair Care Products

RELATED: Best of Black Hair At The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

The Latest: