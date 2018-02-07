How T.I. Owned Up To Speech’s Accusations About Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

Speech from the progressive 90s hip-hop group, Arrested Development, caused a stir. He posted a photo from Jay-Z‘s Tidal brunch, which featured the wealthiest men of hip-hop. In his caption, he criticized those men for how they accumulated that wealth; with hip-hop that touted negative black stereotypes and harmful lyrics about women, and more.

When Raven-Symoné reposted it, she caught the wrath of the interwebs, including some of the men in the photo. But T.I. stepped up and honestly owned up to it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why T.I.’s On Point With Concerns About Women Who Lie About Rape [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How T.I. Perfectly Shaded & Praised Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: T.I. On How Getting Pulled Over Taught Him How To Be An Actor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: