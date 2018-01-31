The Show
Who Is The Perfect Candidate To Beat Donald Trump In 3 Years? [EXCLUSIVE]

 Donald Trump gave his first State of The Union address last night. He declared that we are in “a new American moment,” where we can “dream anything, be anything, and achieve anything.” In a different part of the speech, he couldn’t resist clapping for himself into the microphone.

Rickey Smiley also noticed how defeated the Democrats in the room looked last night, and talked a bit about how divided and broke the Democratic party is right now. If the Democrats remain in such a tough spot, who is going to give Donald Trump a run for his money. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

