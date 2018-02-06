RSMS Videos
Home > RSMS Videos

Headkrack Makes Everyone Confront Their Morals For $900K A Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
9 reads
Leave a comment

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” cast found out today that Judge Judy is the highest paid TV personality. She makes $47 Million a year, which works out to $900,000 a day. For such a huge, lovely sum of cash on a daily basis for a year, what would you do?

Headkrack poses a very specific version of that question to his co-workers: for $900K a day for a year, would you “perform” one time on camera? Juicy, Beyonce Alowishus and Headkrack were down initially, but as they changed and rearranged the stipulations, debate was kicked up! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Headkrack Get A Dance Lesson From Ayo & Teo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack Says Bruno Mars Makes Him Want To Learn How To Dance [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack’s Analysis Of The New Rihanna That Showed Up To Grammys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Headkrack

Headkrack: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

Headkrack: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Headkrack Makes Everyone Confront Their Morals For $900K A Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

HeadKrack , Judge Judy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show