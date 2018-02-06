“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” cast found out today that Judge Judy is the highest paid TV personality. She makes $47 Million a year, which works out to $900,000 a day. For such a huge, lovely sum of cash on a daily basis for a year, what would you do?
Headkrack poses a very specific version of that question to his co-workers: for $900K a day for a year, would you “perform” one time on camera? Juicy, Beyonce Alowishus and Headkrack were down initially, but as they changed and rearranged the stipulations, debate was kicked up! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Headkrack Get A Dance Lesson From Ayo & Teo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack Says Bruno Mars Makes Him Want To Learn How To Dance [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack’s Analysis Of The New Rihanna That Showed Up To Grammys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Black Tony Needs A Doctor After A Back Rub With Fake Cologne [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call Takes A Left When Man Catches Lockup Lie [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary Owen’s Heated Message For Mo’Nique [VIDEO]
- Why Tamar Braxton’s New Gig Is A Good Look [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Paternity Results: Baby Daddy Is Either An Actor, Or Director On Tyler Perry Set [EXCLUSIVE]
- DJ Khaled Fiancee’s Brother Murdered
- Looks Like Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Is Going To Be Fire [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack Makes Everyone Confront Their Morals For $900K A Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Who Bruno Mars Wants The NFL To Have Perform At The Super Bowl In 2019
- Rickey Smiley’s Grandad Makes Specific Request Of $92 In A Birthday Card [EXCLUSIVE]