Hip-Hop Spot
Home > Hip-Hop Spot

Headkrack Says Bruno Mars Makes Him Want To Learn How To Dance [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack

Posted 4 hours ago
24 reads
Leave a comment

For the first time in fifteen years, the Grammys were held in New York City. Headkrack got to spend some time hitting up parties during the weekend, bumping into good friends like Talib Kweli, and seeing legends like Slick Rick perform.

But when it came to the actual Grammy awards, Headkrack one perform really left a special impression on him: Bruno Mars. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Bruno Mars On Battling Stiff Competition For The 2018 Grammys [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:  A Woman Is Suing Bruno Mars Over A Photo Of Him As A Kid [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Juicy’s Birthday, Cardi B & Offset & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack Turns British And Talks About The New Show “The Chi” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

60th Annual Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

99 photos Launch gallery

60th Annual Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Headkrack Says Bruno Mars Makes Him Want To Learn How To Dance [EXCLUSIVE]

60th Annual Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

Bruno Mars , HeadKrack , Hip-Hop Spot

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show