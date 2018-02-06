Who Bruno Mars Wants The NFL To Have Perform At The Super Bowl In 2019

The Super Bowl next year is heading to Atlanta and people are already talking about who should perform during the halftime show. Bruno Mars gave an amazing performance a couple years ago with Beyoncè and Coldplay. According to Hot New Hip Hop, he has some thoughts on who should perform in 2019.

Bruno Mars went on social media and said to the NFL, “You have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop Artist from Atlanta Next year.” Then he began to go down a list of performers and mentioned, “Outkast. T.I, Gucci, lil jon, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri just to name a few. It would be the best party Tv has ever seen! Shit I just wanna help curate that show, and I’ll only charge like a billion.”

. @NFL you have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop Artist from Atlanta Next year. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 5, 2018

. @NFL Outkast. T.I Gucci, lil jon, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri just to name a few. it would be the best party Tv has ever seen! — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 5, 2018

. @NFL Shit I just wanna help curate that show, and I’ll only charge like a billion😂 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 5, 2018

. @NFL all jokes aside please lets make that happen — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 5, 2018

Normally the Super Bowl half-time show includes mostly pop stars, but it could possibly change. This is a great opportunity for the NFL to change how the show goes. Do you think the NFL will listen to Bruno Mars?

